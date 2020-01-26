SENECA FALLS — Louis Smith has been named to the dean’s list with a 4.0 grade point average from Syracuse University.
The son of Annie and Bernie Smith of Lower Lake Road, he is majoring in biology-pre-med and citizenship and civic engagement.
