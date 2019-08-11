Local students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at State University College at Buffalo.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average.
Canandaigua: Tori-Nicole Hackett and Calogero Tiermini.
Clyde: Markis Lazarre.
Geneva: Gabrielle Kime.
Lyons: Seth Herendeen.
Macedon: Olivia Harbol.
Marion: Alyssa Rose.
Sodus: Natatyana Conner.
Waterloo: Lauren Jolly.
Wolcott: Anahbelle Gregg.
