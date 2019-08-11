Local students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at State University College at Fredonia.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn at least a 3.3 grade point average.
Canandaigua: Joshua Bellis, Cassie Collea, Victoria Elia, Sarah E. Hughston, Madison Miller, Mallory Thomas and Emily Wallace.
Dundee: Joshua Kane and Christopher Knapp.
Geneva: Sean Britton-Milligan.
Interlaken: Jenna Darling.
Marion: Reese Holahan.
Newark: Megan Cauwels and Matthew Fedczuk.
Palmyra: Jane McGowan
Penn Yan: Dallas Zebrowski
Phelps: Hannah Tyman.
Seneca Falls: Christina King and Stephen Travis.
Sodus Point: Patrick Saiff.
Stanley: Jamie Perrin.
