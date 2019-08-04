Local students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at State University College of Technology at Alfred.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average.
Canandaigua: Benjamin McMath, engineering science; Tyler Notebaert, electric construction and maintenance electrician; and Nicholas Scammell, nursing.
Clifton Springs: Hunter DeJonge, construction management.
Geneva: Brett Sax, mechanical engineering technology; Trevor Sax, mechanical engineering technology; Kaneil Bordieri, technology management; and Sara Sheppard, nursing.
Lodi: Elijah Trim, applications software development.
Ovid: Haleigh Mills, architecture; Kelsey Shaulis, diagnostic medical sonography; and Skylar Shaulis, nursing.
Palmyra: David Sweet, technology management.
Penn Yan: Nicholas Griffin, cybersecurity; William Lavin, mechanical engineering technology; Mitchell Potts, welding technology; and Hannah Yonts, nursing.
Seneca Falls: Jacob McGhan, heavy equipment operations.
Stanley: Alan Goda Jr., heavy equipment truck and diesel technician.
Waterloo: Alexander Baylor, machine tool technology; Timothy Imhoff, electric construction and maintenance electrician; Daiquan Kingston, electric construction and maintenance electrician; Nicholas Lane, building trades – building construction; and Gabrielle Struzik, graphic and media design.
