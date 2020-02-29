Local students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at State University College of Technology at Alfred.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average.
Canandaigua: Benjamin McMath, engineering science; Nicholas Scammell, nursing; and Kyle Vandewater, masonry.
Clifton Springs: Hunter DeJonge, construction management; and Michael Deckert, machine tool technology.
Clyde: Michael Robenolt, cyber security.
Geneva: Trevor Sax, mechanical engineering technology.
Himrod: Paul Knapp, welding technology.
Interlaken: Benjamin Pollack, architectural technology.
Lodi: Elijah Trim, applications software development.
Ovid: Michael Henderson, electric construction and maintenance electrician; Haleigh Mills, interior design; Kevin Nash, motorsports technology; Kelsey Shaulis, healthcare management; and Kyle Shields, building trades-building construction.
Palmyra: David Sweet, technology management.
Penn Yan: Keegan Baxter, electrical engineering technology; and Nicholas Griffin, cyber security.
Shortsville: Mollie Biehl, criminal justice.
Waterloo: Timothy Imhoff, electric construction and maintenance electrician; Gabrielle Struzik, graphic and media design.