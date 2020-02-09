Local students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at State University College of Technology at Canton.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn at least a 3.25 grade point average.

Canandaigua: Autumn H. Kunes, criminal justice: law enforcement leadership.

Dundee: Shawn Tennies, finance.

Geneva: Jessica L. DiDuro, finance.

Newark: Andrew Garrett, sports management; and Alberto Morales, sustainable energy technology.

Palmyra: Hannah S. DeBoerdere, homeland security.

Rock Stream: Garret M. Nolan, game design and development.

Stanley: Josephine M. Thompson, veterinary technology.

Waterloo: Brooke Rossignol, criminal investigation.

