Local students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at State University College of Technology at Canton.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn at least a 3.25 grade point average.
Canandaigua: Autumn H. Kunes, criminal justice: law enforcement leadership.
Dundee: Shawn Tennies, finance.
Geneva: Jessica L. DiDuro, finance.
Newark: Andrew Garrett, sports management; and Alberto Morales, sustainable energy technology.
Palmyra: Hannah S. DeBoerdere, homeland security.
Rock Stream: Garret M. Nolan, game design and development.
Stanley: Josephine M. Thompson, veterinary technology.
Waterloo: Brooke Rossignol, criminal investigation.