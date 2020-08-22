Local students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at SUNY Purchase.
Clyde: Kaitlin DeSantis.
Geneva: Alexander Long.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average.
