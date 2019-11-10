Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low near 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.