GORHAM — Meggin Rowe was named to the dean’s list with honors for the spring 2019 semester at State University College at Brockport.
She is studying for a bachelor’s of science in nursing.
She works at 2West as a registered nurse at Thompson Hospital.
She is the daughter of John and Kathy Duchesneau of Phelps and is a 2008 Midlakes High School graduate.
