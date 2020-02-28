CANANDAIGUA — Dozens of students who live within the Times’ readership area have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Finger Lakes Community College.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, full-time students enrolled in a degree or certificate program must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and have completed 12 or more credit hours. Part-time students are included in the spring dean’s list.
Canandaigua: Rebekah Abdallah, Charlotte Alvord, Kyle Ambrose, Sharon Andrews, Nathan Babij, Christopher Bordwell, Shelby Brennessel, Raymir Briceno Ortega, Matthew Brumagin, Russell Cammarata, Gabriel Carlson, Stephanie Chrysler, Nicholai Clancy, Kyle Cote, Connor Crouse, Rory Dennis II, Jamie Detota, Elizabeth Elias, Rachel Emerson, Arthur Fisch, Olivia Garlock, Terri Griffin, Aimee Hawkins, Rebecca Hazard, Matthew Heffernan, Jeffrey Howard, Tyler Iocco, Lillian Jensen, Madison Johnson, Zoey Kays, Benjamin Klintworth, Jasmine Lofdahl, Paytan Mann, Michelle Marsh, Melissa McClements, Geoffrey Medler, Thomas Messineo-Cowles, Cassidy Miles, Emily O’Neill, Bethan Ouimette, Kayla Piedmonte, Aaron Pierce, Cierra Pierce, Edward Randolph, Jaylea Ransom, Ashley Riesenberger, Sharelix Rivera, Brena Rocca, Matthew Sallee, Ashley Smith, Lauren Smith, John Squires Jr., Jacob Stanwix, Mitchell Steedman, Benjamin Stone, Jadynn Tiffany, Jordan Tipton, Madeleine Voll and Winona Walrad
Clifton Springs: Madison Bowman, Jeffrey Crane, Anthony DiMariano III, Tammy Eddy, Caleb Eldridge, Katarina Eldridge, Selina Finewood, Samantha Flatt, Lydia Garofalo, Codi Logan, Jordan Lunser, Coby Maslyn, Sarah Middlebrook, Jennifer Neubauer, Faith Searls, Emily Taylor and Nicole Watts
Geneva: Olivia Bacon, Jami Baran, Jonah Bradley-Guelzow, Amanda Cornwell, Julia Corsner, Sarah Cox, Jonathan Ferrer, James Gantz, Dierra Godfrey, Dawn Gotwalt, McKala Guererri, Briana Horton, Electra Laird, Genovieve Leone, Rosalind Loudon, Laura McCormick, Amanda Mengel, Michaela Miller, Caleb Miller, Savannah Niver, Grace North, Shelly Olsen, Allison Roach, Marita Smith, Dayanara Sprong, Sarah TenEyck, Vincent Ventura and Laura Vrabel
Manchester: Benjamin Moran, Kenneth Schrom, Natasha Sherman and Amanda Strickner
Phelps: Jasmine Fiori, Hannah Galloway, Cecelia Harris-Maxwell, Jared Jensen, Aaron Marvin, Jennifer Maslyn, Hayley Peisher, Marie Rogers, Daytona Rossman and John Salton
Seneca: Thomas Pierce
Shortsville: Eliott English, Roberta English, Brandy McNinch, Ashlee Murphy, Nicholas Packard, Rebecca Ritzenthaler, Rebekah Tuttle and James Yacono
Stanley: Nathen Alexander, Dylan Howell, Treyci Krenzer, Grace Munzer, Dominique Robinson, Nicholas Schoeller, Logan Sieber and Henry Sloth
Lodi: Sarah Farrow, Shealynne Riley and Justin Smith
Ovid: Randall Abbey, Jamie Bruning, Danielle Goerlich and Kodi Hopkins
Romulus: Sharon Goucher
Seneca Falls: Taylor Brignall, Mary Carter, Brian Compton Jr., Hunter Haust, Chris Lane, Elizabeth Lipker, Paige Montgomery, Jamie Paniccia, Brenden Sofo and Christina Tumbiolo
Waterloo: Olivia Campbell, Valerie Goodman, Derek Slywka and Riley Uhle
Clyde: Linda Gross, Alissa Hughes, Paige Lainhart, Patrick Marchitell, Jaydon Rattray annd Eliza Ternoois
Lyons: Janaye Austin, Zoe Colbert, Samantha Compton, Noah Johnson, Abram Johnson, Susan Kniffin, Mikayla Mayo, Cierra Moody, Sabrena Sauve and Hunter Schleede
Marion: Thomas Capozzi, Noah McKaig, Emily Passmore, Thomas Price, Austin Smeatin and Taylor Thomas
Newark: Hollie Bassett, Aleah Buckalew, Anthony Capostagno, Kenneth Close, Ashley Cornett, Jayden Durfee, Jacqueline Furfaro, Nicole Garritano, Elizabeth Henninger, Olivia Lewis, Marshall McFarland, Darlene Moore, Annalise Schram, Libby Smith, Audrey Smith, James Standish, Haley Stivers, Connor Tolleson, Sean-Paul Whittlesey and Carmen Wickman
North Rose: Gabrielle Warring
Palmyra: Kalani Dancoe, Cody Freeman, Dylan Graham, Casandra Hazlett, Jordan Huddleston, Harlan Miller, Earl Patton, Emma Perrone, Ivory Saalfrank, Carissa Sabatasso, Ryan Saucier, Skylar Scheemaker, Janelle Stone, Akasha Vecka and Lydia Wizeman
Sodus: Matthew Baker, Cirrus Hanna, Hugh Laird, Francisco Olivera-Hernandez and Thomas Smith
Wolcott: Sherri Lewis and Brenda Meyers
Bluff Point: Eli Moon
Dundee: Pollyanna Dean, William Fryburger, Hannah Miller, Jamie Oates and Isaac Semans
Himrod: Alexa Wilderotter
Keuka Park: Philip Simmons
Middlesex: Alexander Lyons
Penn Yan: Kari Ayers, Christopher Chermak, Melanie Gleason, Corey Ledgerwood, Cameron Ledgerwood, Chloe Madigan, Amber Mason, Mildred Phillips-Espana, Ruby Schwartz, Brittney Shamma, Ian Wachob and Danielle Young
Rushville: McKenna Campbell-Fox, Joseph Lohnes, Stephen Quick