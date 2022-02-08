ALFRED — Several area students were named to Dean’s List at Alfred State College for the fall semester.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, Alfred State students just have at least a 3.5 grade-point average.

Here is a breakdown of the honorees by high school:

CLYDE-SAVANNAH

Noah Bastedo.

GANANDA

Brianna Trotta.

MARION

Denise Benedict, Collin Cahill and Ryan Walters.

MYNDERSE

Jesse Kabat.

NEWARK

Jacob Napoleon.

NORTH ROSE-WOLCOTT

Lauren Bullard, Alexis Perkins and Paige Shipley.

PALMYRA-MACEDON

Cale Bartosch and Evan Hurlbut.

PENN YAN

Peyton Comfort, Andrew Garren and Allyssa Johnson.

SOUTH SENECA

Haleigh Mills and Skylar Shaulis.

WATERLOO

Max Lisk, Connor Pollworth, Derek Rice-Porter, Brett Sax and Gabrielle Struzik.

WAYNE CENTRAL

Kaitlin Girard, Jonathan Graziose and Jeffrey Griffo.

WILLIAMSON

Jeffrey Vos

