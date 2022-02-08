ALFRED — Several area students were named to Dean’s List at Alfred State College for the fall semester.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, Alfred State students just have at least a 3.5 grade-point average.
Here is a breakdown of the honorees by high school:
CLYDE-SAVANNAH
Noah Bastedo.
GANANDA
Brianna Trotta.
MARION
Denise Benedict, Collin Cahill and Ryan Walters.
MYNDERSE
Jesse Kabat.
NEWARK
Jacob Napoleon.
NORTH ROSE-WOLCOTT
Lauren Bullard, Alexis Perkins and Paige Shipley.
PALMYRA-MACEDON
Cale Bartosch and Evan Hurlbut.
PENN YAN
Peyton Comfort, Andrew Garren and Allyssa Johnson.
SOUTH SENECA
Haleigh Mills and Skylar Shaulis.
WATERLOO
Max Lisk, Connor Pollworth, Derek Rice-Porter, Brett Sax and Gabrielle Struzik.
WAYNE CENTRAL
Kaitlin Girard, Jonathan Graziose and Jeffrey Griffo.
WILLIAMSON
Jeffrey Vos