LEWISBURG, Pa. — Ethan Wolford-Tuffy of Macedon and Claire Marino of Victor were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Bucknell University.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have a minimum 3.5 grade-point average.
LEWISBURG, Pa. — Ethan Wolford-Tuffy of Macedon and Claire Marino of Victor were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Bucknell University.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have a minimum 3.5 grade-point average.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.