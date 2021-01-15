BUFFALO — Several local students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Buffalo State College.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have a minimum 3.5 grade-point average.
The local students who made the list:
Matthew Azzano of Ontario
Melissa Camp of Walworth.
Nathan Currier of Sodus.
Katelyn Egan of Canandaigua.
Adelaide Fryburger of Dundee.
Olivia Fryburger of Dundee.
Kylie Gilbert of Victor.
Kaitlynn Grevell of Naples.
Seth Herendeen of Lyons.
Lauren Jolly of Waterloo.
Christina King of Seneca Falls.
Sydney Miller of Canandaigua.
Travis Moriarty of Macedon.
Serena Smith of Newark.
Lily Stonebraker of Farmington.
Calogero Tiermini of Canandaigua.
Madilyn Thompson of Canandaigua.
Terrance Vail of Lyons.