Local students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Canisius College in Buffalo.

Canandaigua: Megan Hoffman, a biology major and member of the Class of 2022.

Lyons: Kennedy O’Mara, a psychology major and member of the Class of 2021.

Palmyra: Aldyn Savage, a digital media arts major and member of the Class of 2021.

Penn Yan: Kelly Bray, an athletic training major and member of the Class of 2020; and Madison Alessi, a health and wellness major and member of the Class of 2021.

Phelps: Gabrielle Wells, an animal behavior ecology and conservation major and member of the Class of 2021.

Waterloo: Karissa Lichter, a psychology major and member of the Class of 2020.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average.

