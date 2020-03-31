Local students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Canisius College in Buffalo.
Canandaigua: Megan Hoffman, a biology major and member of the Class of 2022.
Lyons: Kennedy O’Mara, a psychology major and member of the Class of 2021.
Palmyra: Aldyn Savage, a digital media arts major and member of the Class of 2021.
Penn Yan: Kelly Bray, an athletic training major and member of the Class of 2020; and Madison Alessi, a health and wellness major and member of the Class of 2021.
Phelps: Gabrielle Wells, an animal behavior ecology and conservation major and member of the Class of 2021.
Waterloo: Karissa Lichter, a psychology major and member of the Class of 2020.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average.