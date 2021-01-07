ELMIRA — Several area students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Elmira College.
To appear on the Dean’s List, students must have a grade-point average 3.6 or better with at least 12 credit hours of completed, graded.
The following students from Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties made the Dean’s List (listed in alphabetical order):
Felicity Brockhuizen of Macedon.
Emily Ferguson of Waterloo.
Shane Hake of Ontario.
Lauren Howell of Dundee.
Kari Jensen of Waterloo.
Jourdan Plaisted of Walworth.
Lilie Tang of Newark.