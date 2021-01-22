EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Lindsey Goodenough of Seneca Falls was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have a minimum 3.5 grade-point average.
Updated: January 22, 2021 @ 9:18 pm
