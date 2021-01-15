GENEVA — Alissa Hass of Canandaigua was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing & Health Sciences.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have a minimum 3.5 grade-point average.
Updated: January 15, 2021 @ 9:01 am
