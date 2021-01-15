KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Megan Kerr of Geneva was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Kutztown University.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have a minimum 3.6 grade-point average.
Updated: January 15, 2021 @ 10:02 am
