HENRIETTA — Brady Lax, a 2020 Waterloo High School graduate, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Lax, the son of Nancy Manchester and Robert Lax, is majoring in computer science.
Updated: February 23, 2021 @ 1:13 pm
