SENECA FALLS — Lindsey Goodenough has been named to the dean’s list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania in East Stroudsburg, Pa.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average.
SENECA FALLS — Lindsey Goodenough has been named to the dean’s list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania in East Stroudsburg, Pa.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.