GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Emma Mulac of Victor was named to the Dean’s Honor List for the spring 2020 semester at Gettysburg College.
To be eligible for the Dean’s Honor List, students must have a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher.
Updated: January 22, 2021 @ 9:18 pm
