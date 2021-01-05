PITTSFORD — Several area students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Nazareth College.
To appear on the Dean’s List, students must have a grade-point average 3.5 or better with at least 12 credit hours of completed, graded.
The following students from Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties made the Dean’s List (listed in alphabetical order):
Nathan Allen of Macedon.
Helene Becker of Walworth.
Alex Boucher of Marion.
Rachel Brooks of Phelps.
Chloe Bush of Ontario.
Vanessa Caratozzolo of Seneca Falls.
Kathryn Carges of Farmington.
Abram Collier of Williamson.
Meredith Conklin of Bloomfield.
Kimberly Cordon of Farmington.
Michael Countryman of Walworth.
Marris Eck of Ovid.
Abigail Fitch of Clyde.
Drew Fowler of Wolcott.
Stephen Gabel of Victor.
Connor Garrod of Williamson.
Paul Gaston of Keuka Park.
Alyssa Gibbs of Lyons.
Alec Goldammer of Victor.
Emily Graham of Wolcott.
Megan Griffin of Penn Yan.
Kierstin Hammond of Macedon.
Jonathan Herrick of Canandaigua.
Danielle Hildebrand of Clifton Springs.
Kathryn Hollis of Newark.
Alexandra Horgan of Ontario.
Madelyn Houck of Interlaken.
Ryan Hough of Canandaigua.
Heather Hoyt of Macedon.
Madelyn Jenkins of Canandaigua.
Matthew Johnson of Canandaigua.
Allison Kem of Victor.
Megan Kipp of Palmyra.
Jordan Knapp of Canandaigua.
Nathaniel Lecceardone of Manchester.
Melina Leone of Ontario.
Cameron Lindsay of Victor.
Elizabeth Lipker of Seneca Falls.
Briana Lippa of Ontario.
Tyler Lisk of Waterloo.
Brady Logan of Penn Yan.
Maggie Lowe of Phelps.
Eva Lyko of Macedon.
Cory Mason of Victor.
Emily Mastellar of Romulus.
Holly McClow of Canandaigua.
Rachel McClure of Marion.
Brianna McDermott of Seneca Falls.
Marshall McFarland of Newark.
Kaysierra Mercedes-Rivera of Romulus.
Danielle Milton of Williamson.
Zachary Mullally of Canandaigua.
Jenna Newpher of Palmyra.
Alexandria Nicolini of Waterloo.
Zechariah Nower of Newark.
Jessica Nussbaumer of Macedon.
Emily Paddock of Middlesex.
Brooke Pagliuso of Marion.
Ashleigh Parsons of Stanley.
Brad Pearson of Victor.
Angelina Perry of Geneva.
Laurel Pitcher of Manchester.
Aidan Quinn of Macedon.
Kiara Roman of Farmington.
Bryanna Roos of Walworth.
Brynnli Sawyer of Shortsville.
Julia Secor of Savannah.
Michaela Shaffer of Lyons.
Hannah Shales of Ontario.
Ryann Shultz of Geneva.
Jessica Silvernail of Hemlock.
Sarah Simmons of Victor.
Christian Snyder of Palmyra.
Danielle Snyder of Canandaigua.
Danielle Stevens of Marion.
Emily Thompson of Canandaigua.
Katlyn Upchurch of Clifton Springs.
Mary Utter of Farmington.
Madeline Vahue of Bloomfield.
Alyssa Van Auker of Canandaigua.
Nikolle Van Stralen of Bloomfield.
Alanna Viscosi of Macedon.
Emma Voorhees of Romulus.
Tena Wehrlin of Farmington.
Emily Welch of Ontario.
Madisen Welz of Geneva.
Mackenzie Westcott of Newark.
Megan Wilkie of Seneca Falls.
Zoe Wissick of Palmyra.
Lydia Wizeman of Palmyra.