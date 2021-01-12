PITTSFORD — Hannah Smith, a 2017 Mynderse Academy graduate, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at St. John Fisher College.
Smith, the daughter of Bernie and Anne Smith of Seneca Falls, is majoring in inclusive childhood education and psychology.
• • •
GENEVA — Michael Baroody, a 2017 Geneva High School graduate, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Hobart College.
Baroody, the son of Scott and Jacki Baroody, is majoring in mathematics and economics.
• • •
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Five local students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Slippery Rock University.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have a minimum 3.5 grade-point average.
The local students:
Samantha Barnhart of Waterloo.
Kaitlyn Bonczyk of Ontario.
Tanner Kimball of Bloomfield.
Elizabeth Thomas of Waterloo.
Kathryn Thomas of Macedon.
• • •
MANSFIELD, Pa. — Morgan Bishop of Farmington and Connor Lawson of Ontario graduated from Mansfield University of Pennsylvania following the fall semester, and both made the President’s List.
Bishop earned a bachelor’s degree in early childhood and elementary education.
Lawson earned a bachelor’s degree in social studies/history education.
To be eligible for the President’s List, students must be considered full-time and have a 4.0 grade-point average.
• • •
DALLAS, Pa. — Logan Savitcheff of Macedon was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Misericordia University.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have a minimum 3.55 grade-point average.