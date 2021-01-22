CANTON — Several local students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at SUNY Canton.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have a grade-point average ranging from 3.25 to 3.74.
The local students who made the list, with their major:
Souad Amrane of Victor, legal studies.
Brett Anderson of Seneca Falls, law enforcement leadership.
Jeremy Hares of Farmington, emergency management.
Brianna Hayes of Lyons, applied psychology.
Dana Jensen of Macedon, funeral services administration.
Owen Kennedy of Naples, law enforcement leadership.
Autumn Kunes of Canandaigua, law enforcement leadership.
Christopher McCann of Middlesex, management.
Garret Nolan of Rock Stream, graphic and multimedia design.
Hunter Olsen of Ontario, finance.
Brooke Rossignol of Waterloo, criminal investigation.
Christina Taber of Sodus, individual studies.
Jakob VanDerMeere of Marion, game design and development.