FREDONIA — Several area students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at SUNY Fredonia.
To qualify for the dean’s list, undergraduate students must maintain at least a 3.3 grade-point average.
ONTARIO COUNTY
Canandaigua
Joshua Bellis, music performance.
Cassie Collea, chemistry.
Victoria Elia, theatre arts.
Sarah Hughston, communication-journalism.
Samuel Johnson, criminal justice.
Brett Kissell, communication-video production.
Paytan Mann, psychology.
Ian Underwood, music performance.
Emily Wallace, psychology.
Lily Watson, public accountancy.
Farmington
Marisa Bagley, psychology.
Samantha Benwitz, social work.
Aleta Everhart, criminal justice.
Ashley Lacognato, English.
Hannah Tyman, theatre arts.
Naomi Wade, psychology.
Phelps
Sarah Byron, acting.
SENECA COUNTY
Interlaken
Jenna Darling, sociology.
Seneca Falls
Calton Haeger, music performance.
Christina King, early and childhood education.
WAYNE COUNTY
Lyons
Melanie Higgins, communication-journalism.
Macedon
Justin Bailey, visual arts new medium: animation and illustration.
Natalie Jo Hansen, psychology.
Mary Reid, theatre production and design.
Hannah Vanderbilt, music education.
Marion
Katherine Hilton, communication disorders and sciences.
Reese Holahan, communication disorders and sciences.
Abigail Sheahen, music education.
Sarah State, social studies-adolescent education.
Newark
Megan Cauwels, childhood inclusive education.
Matthew Fedczuk, music industry.
Mallory Williams, music education.
Palmyra
MariaElena Collingwood, psychology.
Charlotte Hedges, business adminstration-management.
Jane McGowan, early and childhood education.
Sarah Wixson, childhood education.
Williamson
Avery Carlson, musical theatre.
Leanna Hess, business administration-finance.
YATES COUNTY
Dundee
Joshua Kane, music education.
Tanor Morrison, sound recording technology.
Penn Yan
Dallas Zebrowski, history.