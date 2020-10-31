FREDONIA — Several area students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at SUNY Fredonia.

To qualify for the dean’s list, undergraduate students must maintain at least a 3.3 grade-point average.

ONTARIO COUNTY

Canandaigua

Joshua Bellis, music performance.

Cassie Collea, chemistry.

Victoria Elia, theatre arts.

Sarah Hughston, communication-journalism.

Samuel Johnson, criminal justice.

Brett Kissell, communication-video production.

Paytan Mann, psychology.

Ian Underwood, music performance.

Emily Wallace, psychology.

Lily Watson, public accountancy.

Farmington

Marisa Bagley, psychology.

Samantha Benwitz, social work.

Aleta Everhart, criminal justice.

Ashley Lacognato, English.

Hannah Tyman, theatre arts.

Naomi Wade, psychology.

Phelps

Sarah Byron, acting.

SENECA COUNTY

Interlaken

Jenna Darling, sociology.

Seneca Falls

Calton Haeger, music performance.

Christina King, early and childhood education.

WAYNE COUNTY

Lyons

Melanie Higgins, communication-journalism.

Macedon

Justin Bailey, visual arts new medium: animation and illustration.

Natalie Jo Hansen, psychology.

Mary Reid, theatre production and design.

Hannah Vanderbilt, music education.

Marion

Katherine Hilton, communication disorders and sciences.

Reese Holahan, communication disorders and sciences.

Abigail Sheahen, music education.

Sarah State, social studies-adolescent education.

Newark

Megan Cauwels, childhood inclusive education.

Matthew Fedczuk, music industry.

Mallory Williams, music education.

Palmyra

MariaElena Collingwood, psychology.

Charlotte Hedges, business adminstration-management.

Jane McGowan, early and childhood education.

Sarah Wixson, childhood education.

Williamson

Avery Carlson, musical theatre.

Leanna Hess, business administration-finance.

YATES COUNTY

Dundee

Joshua Kane, music education.

Tanor Morrison, sound recording technology.

Penn Yan

Dallas Zebrowski, history.

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...