NEW PALTZ — Several local students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at SUNY New Paltz.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have a grade-point average of 3.3 or better.
The local students named to the list:
Matthew Benson of Canandaigua.
Claire Boss of Macedon.
Sarah Boudinot of Dundee.
Justin Chacchia of Ontario.
Cameron Clark of Farmington.
Zoe Foery of Ontario.
Lenna Georgiadis of Interlaken.
Annie Howell of Newark.
Connor Marble of Geneva.
Lauren Ostendorf of Victor.
Riley Poisson of Canandaigua.
Angela Ratka of Farmington.
Lexie Rider of Farmington.
Spencer Ryczek of Victor.