OSWEGO — Several area students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall spring semester at SUNY Oswego.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have a grade-point average of 3.3 to 3.79.
The students honored (with their major):
Tammy Boak of Shortsville, finance and marketing.
Madison Bowman of Newark, psychology.
Logan Castiglione of Waterloo, wellness management.
Baelin Devall of Phelps, geochemistry.
Aidan Haeger of Seneca Falls, music-audio recording and production.
Paige Jansen of Clifton Springs, meteorology.
Lily Logan of Canandaigua, cinema and screen studies.
Trent Roggie of Seneca Falls, business administration.
Elizabeth Shaw of Farmington, zoology.
Carter Shumway of Seneca Falls, finance.
Max Sloth of Canandaigua, cinema and screen studies.
Dakota Wilson of Geneva, adolescence education.