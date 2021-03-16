OSWEGO — Several area students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at SUNY Oswego.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have a grade-point average ranging from 3.3 to 3.79.
Here are the area students that made the list, with their major(s):
Trevor Barcomb of Clifton Springs, public relations and business administration.
Natiley Allen of Macedon, zoology.
Landon Berrios of Newark, biology and Spanish.
Rhiannon Bonawitz of Clifton Springs, anthropology.
Brent Clark of Farmington, vocational teacher preparation.
Carli DeRosa of Farmington, broadcasting and mass communication.
Mikaela Figgins of North Rose, childhood education.
Rheagan Fischette of North Rose, human development.
Dylan Freer of Newark, business administration.
Kyle French of Newark, broadcasting and mass communication.
Taylor Gabriel of Ontario, communication and social interaction.
Jacob Granger of Interlaken, information science.
Skylar Guest of Canandaigua, art.
Jeilyn Hernandez of Geneva, adolescence education.
Nathan Hickok of Macedon, wellness management.
Paige Jansen of Clifton Springs, meteorology.
Ashley Jones of Williamson, wellness management.
Aiden Kenyon of Canandaigua, technology management.
Rylee Lisieski of Williamson, zoology and art-illustration.
Lindsay McManus of Marion, marketing.
Cole Moszak of Victor, studio art-illustration.
Seth Nesbitt of Lyons, creating writing and journalism.
Brian Noger of Williamson, accounting.
Andrew Norris of Lyons, accounting.
Alexis O’Neil of Lyons, childhood education.
Nathaniel Payag of Newark, computer science.
Michelle Pennington of Newark, online public relations.
Zachary Pierson of Wolcott, public justice.
Ryan Pimm of Canandaigua, biology.
Zachary Pitcher of Ontario, graphic design and communication and social interaction.
Maisie Powers of Clyde, childhood education.
Phyllis Reed of Macedon, business administration.
Jacquelyn Rice of Red Creek, psychology.
Zachary Rodrick of Newark, broadcasting and mass communication.
Trent Roggie of Seneca Falls, business administration.
Sydney Rowley of Seneca Falls, graphic design.
Stefinie Senquiz of Red Creek, anthropology.
Mack Sharpe of Ontario, zoology.
Shealyn Shattuck of Savannah, adolescence education and mathematics.
Rosalie Siracuse of Walworth, teaching English to speakers of other languages and linguistics.
Max Sloth of Canandaigua, cinema and screen studies.
Kendra Vavra of Waterloo, human development.
Caitlyn Walker of Lyons, undeclared.
Hannah Ward of Wolcott, cinema and screen studies.
Camryn Webber of Penn Yan, theatre.
Dakota Wilson of Geneva, adolescence education.
Grace Zlobl of Wolcott, cinema and screen studies.