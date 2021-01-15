MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Jordan Ward of Canandaigua was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Maryville College.
Ward is majoring in psychology.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have a minimum 3.6 grade-point average.
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Jordan Ward of Canandaigua was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Maryville College.
Ward is majoring in psychology.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have a minimum 3.6 grade-point average.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.