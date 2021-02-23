NORTHFIELD, Vt. — Deklan Woznick of Geneva was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Norwich University.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have a grade-point average of 3.4 or better.
NORTHFIELD, Vt. — Deklan Woznick of Geneva was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Norwich University.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have a grade-point average of 3.4 or better.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.