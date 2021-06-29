GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing & Health Sciences unveiled its Dean’s List for the spring semester.
The following local students achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or better:
• Kathryn Bibbens of Canandaigua.
• Shannon Blaisdell of Auburn.
• Caleb Delgado of Phelps.
• Laura Dilts of Waterloo.
• Alyssa Ludolph of Newark.
• Mariah Rodriguez of Geneva.
• Alyssa Shanley of Waterloo.
• Alana Stillman of Auburn.
• Tessa Tellier of Newark.
• Kymberli Wilson of Newark.
