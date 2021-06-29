GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing & Health Sciences unveiled its Dean’s List for the spring semester.

The following local students achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or better:

• Kathryn Bibbens of Canandaigua.

• Shannon Blaisdell of Auburn.

• Caleb Delgado of Phelps.

• Laura Dilts of Waterloo.

• Alyssa Ludolph of Newark.

• Mariah Rodriguez of Geneva.

• Alyssa Shanley of Waterloo.

• Alana Stillman of Auburn.

• Tessa Tellier of Newark.

• Kymberli Wilson of Newark.

To learn more about Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing & Health Sciences, visit http://flhcon.edu/.

For information on the Marion S. Whelan School of Practical Nursing, visit http://mswspn.com/.

