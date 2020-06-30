PENN YAN — Casey Martisch has been named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average.
PENN YAN — Casey Martisch has been named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.