Local students have been named presidential scholars for the fall semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam, St. Lawrence County.
Canandaigua: Catherine M. Bennett, chemical engineering.
Fayette: Carolyn M. Jessop, biology.
Geneva: Brennan J. Kelley, university studies.
Walworth: Giulia Mahoney, biology; and Jennafer L. Rohlin, mechanical engineering.
Wolcott: Connor J. Leous, engineering and management; and Mason Van Fleet, mechanical engineering.
To be named a presidential scholar, a student must earn at least a 3.8 grade point average.