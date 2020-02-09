Local students have been named presidential scholars for the fall semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam, St. Lawrence County.

Canandaigua: Catherine M. Bennett, chemical engineering.

Fayette: Carolyn M. Jessop, biology.

Geneva: Brennan J. Kelley, university studies.

Walworth: Giulia Mahoney, biology; and Jennafer L. Rohlin, mechanical engineering.

Wolcott: Connor J. Leous, engineering and management; and Mason Van Fleet, mechanical engineering.

To be named a presidential scholar, a student must earn at least a 3.8 grade point average.

