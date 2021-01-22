CANTON — Several local students were named to the President’s List for the fall semester at SUNY Canton.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have a grade-point average of 3.74 or higher.
The local students who made the list, with their major:
Chris Ayers of Farmington, homeland security.
Ashlyn Calabrese of Romulus, law enforcement leadership.
Cody Hannigan of Bloomfield, health care management.
Tyler Hogle of Canandaigua, mechanical engineering technology.
Liam Szabo of Rushville, game design and development.
Jenny Webster of Macedon, health care management.
Shawn Tennies of Dundee, finance.