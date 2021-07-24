OSWEGO — Several area students were named to the President’s List for the spring semester at SUNY Oswego.
To be eligible for the President’s List, students must have a grade-point average of 3.8 or better.
The students honored (with their major):
Trevor Barcomb of Clifton Springs, public relations and business administration.
Rhiannon Bonawitz of Clifton Springs, anthropology.
Megan Graham of Canandaigua, criminal justice.
Jacob Granger of Interlaken, information science.
Rachel Herron of Seneca Falls, creative writing.
Kaylee Knapp of Canandaigua, psychology.
Shae McConnell of Seneca Falls, wellness management.
Jaylea Ransom of Canandaigua, communication.
Alisha Rockefeller of Phelps, communication and social interaction.
Sydney Rowley of Seneca Falls, graphic design.
Jarrad Wakefield of Phelps, adolescence education.