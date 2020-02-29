CANANDAIGUA — Noble Colletti has been named to the provost’s list for the fall semester at Genesee Community College in Batavia.
To be named to the provost’s list, a student must earn at least a 3.75 grade point average.
CANANDAIGUA — Noble Colletti has been named to the provost’s list for the fall semester at Genesee Community College in Batavia.
To be named to the provost’s list, a student must earn at least a 3.75 grade point average.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Mike Cutillo will share stories from his recent book, George Washing Machine, Portables &… Read more