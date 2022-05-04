TYRE — Problem gambling and its related issues are the subject of an event set for 3 p.m. Wednesday at del Lago Resort & Casino.
The New York State Gaming Commission, the state Office of Addiction Services and Support, and the state Council on Problem Gambling will join officials from del Lago and Seneca County. They will highlight responsible gaming initiatives and raise awareness of problem gambling.
State officials, del Lago Vice President of Security Jimmer McCormick, and Seneca County Community Counseling Center Program Director Tammy Orlopp will participate in a panel discussion.
The $440 million resort and casino opened in February 2017. It’s now owned and operated by Churchill Downs of Kentucky.