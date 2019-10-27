GENEVA — The Geneva City Democratic Committee will host a public Democratic Candidate Happy House from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at the Lake Street Station, 41 Lake St.
Genevans will have an opportunity to meet and visit with City Council candidates in a social setting. There will be a cash bar with hors d'oeuvres supplied by the Committee.
In addition, Lake Street Station will have a food truck on site offering more substantial dinner fare.
Candidates expected to attend include Tamarie Cataldo, at-large; Anthony Noone, at-large; Tom Burrall, Ward 1; Valerie Mallard, Ward 2; Jan Regan, Ward 3; Ken Camera, Ward 4; Laura Salamendra, Ward 5; and Juanita Aikens, Ward 6.
Steve Valentino is out of town and will be unable to attend.