SENECA FALLS — Democratic candidates for county and town offices will meet and greet voters from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Seneca Falls Community Center, 35 Water St.
District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz of Ovid, the Democratic candidate for DA, will be present.
Also scheduled to be present are town supervisor candidate Doug Avery, county supervisor candidates Susan Sauvageau and Rachel Weil, town board candidates Steve Churchill and Jean Gilroy, town clerk candidate Nicaletta Greer and highway superintendent candidate Jim Peterson.