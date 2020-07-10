NEWARK — As of July 1, Jason Dentel will be the new assistant principal of Newark High School.
His three-year appointment recently was approved by the district’s Board of Education. Dentel has been an administrative intern, performing the duties of an assistant principal, since last July in order to complete the internship requirement of the administrative degree he is working on at SUNY Oswego.
Additionally, Tiffany Cohrs, who in January began an administrative internship at NHS to meet the requirements of the administrative degree she is working on obtaining at the University of Rochester, will continue in that capacity until June 30, 2021. The continuance of her administrative internship was also approved by the board.
Dentel had been a sixth -grade teacher at Newark Middle School for 13 years.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in history and elementary education at SUNY Potsdam and his master’s degree in education and human development at The College at Brockport.
Dentel and wife, Courtney, the UPK-2 Visual Art teacher at Lincoln and Perkins Schools and the UPK-12 Visual Art Department Leader for the NCSD, live in Palmyra.
Before coming to work for the district in 2014-15, Cohrs taught either Kindergarten or first grade in Lyons for 14 years.
Cohrs, of Geneva, earned her bachelor’s degree in dance with a minor in education from Hobart and William Smith Colleges and her master’s degree in education from Keuka College.