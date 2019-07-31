NEWARK — Jason Dentel, who has been a sixth-grade teacher at Newark Middle School for the last 13 years, will spend the 2019-20 school year at Newark High School as an administrative intern performing the duties of an assistant principal.
As such, he will be meeting the internship requirement of the administrative degree he is working on obtaining at State University College at Oswego.
“I am excited about this opportunity,” said Dentel who began working for Newark Central School District in 1998 at Kelley School where he taught in the Reading Room for a year and after that taught fourth grade for seven years there.
“It will be my privilege to build a close professional working relationship with [Dentel] this school year,” said NHS Principal Tom Roote. “He will be very busy with us as his responsibilities will be broad and deep and will include lots of student supervision and behavioral support, as well as many opportunities to lead small teams of teachers.”
Dentel earned his bachelor’s degree in history and elementary education at SUC-Potsdam and his master’s degree in education and human development at SUC-Brockport.
He and wife, Courtney, the UPK-2 visual art teacher at Lincoln and Perkins schools and the UPK-12 visual art department leader for the district, live in Palmyra.
The couple has three daughters: Hannah, a sophomore at SUC-Potsdam; Sami, a senior at Palmyra-Macedon High School; and Lillian, who’ll be a seventh-grader at Pal-Mac Middle School.
