The Diabetes Care Center is offering a free weight loss and diabetes prevention support group at two sites.
The topic for September will be “Fall Foods.”
The meeting will be held noon to 1 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the Diabetes Care Center, 196 North St., Geneva, and from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Lifecare Medical Associates, 1991 Balsley Road, Seneca Falls.
For more information, call Christina Ganzon at (315) 787-4006 or email christina.ganzon@flhealth.org.
For weather cancellations, call ahead to ensure the support group is taking place.