SENECA FALLS — The Seneca County Women’s Coalition dinner honoring Coreen Lowry as Woman of the Year has been rescheduled.
Originally slated for March 21 but postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the dinner has been rescheduled for March 13, 2021.
The venue will still be Seneca Falls Country Club, and the buffet dinner will remain the same; dinners are $35 per person.
The Coalition will send out reminders over the course of the year about the event, but in the meantime, if you have questions, contact Adriene Emmo at (315) 521-3461.