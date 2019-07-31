GENEVA — The ninth annual Dinner with the Arts raised funds for the St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy.
One hundred eighty people attended the event, which included a series of piano, violin, dance and choral performances by academy students.
Meg Cognetta Heaton and Hilda Lam Collins received the 2019 Community Award, and Adam Fryer received the 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award.
Heaton, who holds a music degree from Oberlin Conservatory, teaches piano at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, accompanies the colleges’ Community Chorus and serves on the Smith Opera House Steinway Committee. She is a former accompanist for Ithaca Talent Education and the North Street School Select Singers.
Collins holds degrees from Oberlin College and the University of Rochester. She serves on the boards of Geneva Concerts and the Geneva Music Festival and also is a member of the Smith Steinway Committee. She is a former accompanist for the Community Arts Academy’s children’s choirs and the Ithaca Talent Education.
Fryer, a Geneva native and 2006 graduate of Geneva High School, attended Finger Lakes Community College and State University at Buffalo, earning degrees in psychology and philosophy.
