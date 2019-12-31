GENEVA — The ECAC (East Central Area Council) of the New York State Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a group of women educators, recently hosted its fall conference at the Geneva Country Club, “Learning from the Past – Knowledge for the Future.”
Guest speaker Helen Kashtan, daughter of two Holocaust survivors, shared her thoughts and experiences of Rochester Holocaust Survivors. She has been active in the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester for about 12 years, first serving on the Yom Hashoah (Holocaust Day of Remembrance) Committee. She then joined the Jewish Federation’s Committee on Center for Holocaust Awareness and Information and is the immediate past chairperson. Currently, she is the chairperson of Journey for Identity, a trip connecting teens from Rochester and Modi’in, Israel to learn about Jewish identity and culture of the past and present. She traveled with a group of 32 teens to Poland and Israel this past summer.
Kashtan first shared some of her family’s experiences. There was only limited information her parents mentioned throughout her childhood, but she has pieced together elements of her parents’ stories about life before the Holocaust in their respective hometowns in Poland, the terrifying years of World War II, their time as displaced people in Europe, emigration to the United States, to their meeting in Rochester. She presented highlights and photos of the summer 2019 Journey for Identity trip to several notable sites in Poland, Auschwitz, Tarnow, Warsaw, Treblinka, the Warsaw ghetto, where even though often, very few of the original structures remain, their visit was very moving, to think of the injustices committed at those sites toward loved ones and people of their Jewish faith. Following their time in Poland, the group spent a week with young people in Israel.
Sarah Walters, Community Relations and Holocaust Education Program Director with the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester, also spoke of her availability to be a resource regarding the experiences of Jewish people during and following the Holocaust. She can be reached at (585) 241-8637 or at swalters@jewishrochester.org.
Newly elected NYS DKG President, Sue Kenoyer attended the conference, which represents Chapters Alpha Tau, Beta Delta, Beta Theta, and Omega. She shared her thoughts, “DKG….Opportunities for Dialogue, Knowledge and Growth,” as she leads us forward in our continued support of advances in education.
The conference concluded by asking each person attending to hold the stone that had been placed in front of them. It had been painted and inscribed with the Hebrew word for “Remembrance.”
The following is an excerpt from the thoughtful remarks offered by Amy Zimmerman, Alpha Tau, Co-President: “Many different cultures leave stones at graves. Some people believe this is a relatively new custom but it is indeed an old Jewish practice that dates back to at least medieval times and possibly biblical times. By placing a rock on top of a gravestone, we honor the deceased by letting others know the gravesite was visited. It is also believed that the stones keep the evil spirits out and the soul of the deceased is safe. All the explanations have one thing in common — a sense of solidity that stones give. Flowers are a good metaphor for life. Life withers, it fades like a flower. Flowers therefore are an apt symbol of passing. But memory is supposed to be lasting. While flowers may be a good metaphor for the brevity of life, stones seem better suited to the permanence of memory. Stones do not die….. (Let) these stones …create opportunities for dialogue, knowledge and growth. Please enjoy, and Remember…..”