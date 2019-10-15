GENEVA — The International Society for Key Women Educators, DKG, will hold its East Central Area Council Conference on Thursday Oct. 17 at the Geneva Country Club.
The theme is “Learning from the Past- Knowledge for the Future”.
The program will include a presentation by Helen Kashtan on Rochester Holocaust Survivors and NYS DKG President Sue Kenoyer’s address: “DKG…Opportunities for Dialogue, Knowledge and Growth.”
Helen Kashtan is a member of the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester and the past chairperson for the Center for Holocaust Awareness and Information (CHAI) Federation. Her parents, David and Esther Przewuaman, were Holocaust survivors who made their way to Rochester where they met and married in 1951. Their biggest goal was to create family and for them, it was proof that the Jewish people persevered; that their individual survival meant something.
Sue Kenoyer was recently elected president of New York State, Delta Kappa Gamma. She is an adjunct instructor of mathematics at State University College at Plattsburgh.
ECAC is a group of four area DKG chapters of school districts in Wayne, Ontario, Yates and Seneca counties that comprise the chapters of Beta Theta, Omega, Alpha Tau and Beta Delta.