GENEVA — A survivor of domestic violence will speak about her experiences at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Vandervort Room of the Scandling Center on the campus of Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
Linda Dynel is an activist, advocate and educator. She is the author of “Leaving Dorian,” a memoir about her experiences as a survivor of domestic violence.
Dynel regularly gives presentations on college and high school campuses — she spoke at HWS two years ago — and works with survivors in shelters and correctional settings and conducts training for law enforcement agencies, hospitals and similar organizations in Western New York.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Associate Professor of Sociology James Sutton at jsutton@hws.edu.