GENEVA — State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, is partnering with Marine Corps League Memorial Day Detachment 468 and the Marine Corps Coordinating Council of Greater Rochester to support the Marine Toys for Tots program.
Donations of new, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at Helming’s district office at 425 Exchange St. through Dec. 13. Gifts will benefit children and families throughout the Finger Lakes region.
This year, the Williamson Public Library is joining Helming; that library is hosting a collection box at its 6380 Route 21 location.
“The people of the 54th District have always been extremely generous and I am asking for their support again this year for the Toys for Tots program," Helming said. "This holiday season will be challenging for many, and the need once again is great. If you or your business or organization is able to help, know that your donation will make a difference in the lives of children and families in our local communities."