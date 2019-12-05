CANANDAIGUA — Ontario Center’s Toys for Tots Program will accept donations of toys and books for children until Dec. 12 at 3062 County Complex Drive.
For more information, call Tammy Voeltz at (585) 396-4385.
Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Low 26F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%..
Updated: December 5, 2019 @ 7:53 pm
CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua National Bank & Trust has promoted Relationship Managers Brendon Crossing and Kevin DiGiacomo to Commercial Services Group Managers.
NEWARK — The Newark-Arcadia Historical Society’s Remembering Downtown 2020 calendars are available.