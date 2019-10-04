CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua ATHENA Leadership Awards Steering Committee, Professional Women of the Finger Lakes and the Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce are asking the community to donate to the ATHENA Silent Auction.
The 35th annual Canandaigua ATHENA Leadership Awards Dinner will be on Friday, Nov. 22, at Finger Lakes Community College. A portion of the proceeds supports scholarships for local women. Gift baskets, gift cards, experiences, and items are welcome.
Over $103,000 has been awarded in scholarships for local women from the Canandaigua ATHENA program. ATHENA also honors outstanding individuals from the Canandaigua area for their exceptional contributions to the community, professional achievements, and mentorship to women. Canandaigua ATHENA has international ties through ATHENA International, a foundation that has honored many women known throughout the world for their achievements in over 500 communities and in eight countries.
Donors will receive recognition in the event program with 300 to 400 expected to attend, exposure at the event and listing in the Chamber’s @113 e-newsletter (2,400 distribution).
Items may be dropped off by Oct. 11 to the Chamber at 113 S. Main St.
To contribute, call Elisha Everson, IOM, at the Chamber at (585) 394-4400 ext. 203.